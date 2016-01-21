The FBI's 9 most wanted fugitives still on the run

On January 16, the FBI captured Myloh Jaqory Mason, also known as Colorado’s “Scream Robber,”one month after Mason debuted on the FBI’s most wanted list.

The following individuals on the FBI’s

most wanted list have alternate identities and are considered armed and dangerous.

All photos and captions are provided by the FBI.

Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself. Report any tips to the FBI by clicking here.

Victor Manuel Gerena is being sought in connection with the armed robbery of approximately $7 million from a security company in Connecticut in 1983. He allegedly took two security employees hostage at gunpoint and then handcuffed, bound, and injected them with an unknown substance in order to further disable them. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Glen Stewart Godwin is being sought for his 1987 escape from Folsom State Prison in California, where he was serving a lengthy sentence for murder. Later in 1987, Godwin was arrested for drug trafficking in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. After being convicted, he was sent to a prison in Guadalajara. In April 1991, Godwin allegedly murdered a fellow inmate and then escaped five months later. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Jason Derek Brown is wanted on charges of murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. During November 2004, Brown allegedly shot and killed an armoured-car guard outside a movie theatre and then fled with the money. FBI Reward: $200,000. Source: FBI Yaser Abdel Said is wanted for his connection with the murders of his two teenage daughters. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds January 1, 2008, in Irving, Texas. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Fidel Urbina is wanted for allegedly beating and raping a woman in March 1998. While out on bond, he also allegedly beat, raped, and strangled a second woman to death in October 1998. Her body was later found in the trunk of a vehicle that had been burned. Both crimes occurred in Chicago, Illinois. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Alexis Flores is wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl was reported missing in late July 2000 and later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment in early August 2000. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Eduardo Ravelo was indicted in Texas in 2008 on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and conspiracy to possess heroin, cocaine, and marijuana with the intent to distribute. His alleged criminal activities began in 2003. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI Victor Manuel Gerena is being sought in connection with the armed robbery of approximately $7 million from a security company in Connecticut in 1983. FBI Reward: Up to $1 million. Source: FBI William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for allegedly bludgeoning to death his wife (age 37), mother (age 68), and three sons (ages 5, 10, and 14) in Bethesda, Maryland, on March 1, 1976. He then allegedly transported their bodies to Columbia, North Carolina, where he buried the bodies in a shallow grave and lit them on fire. FBI Reward: $100,000. Source: FBI

