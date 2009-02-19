FBI In Talks With SEC On Stanford

We keep talking about the Stanford fraud, while wondering whether Sir Allen is on the lam or not. But here’s something to keep in mind: There’s been no criminal charges filed yet. Just the SEC’s civil case. We asked the Houston branch of the FBI, and not surprisingly they wouldn’t comment on whether there is or is not a current investigation.



They did say they had no role in yesterday’s actions, but they have at least been in contact with the FBI. There’s your inter-agency coordination in action.

