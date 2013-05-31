The FBI Wants To Charge Companies $25k A Day For Not Helping Them Spy On You

The FBI is tired of tech companies letting users communicate in ways that they can’t snoop on.



They’re so sick of it, in fact, that they’re proposing a new law that would let them fine companies $25,000 for each day that the companies don’t give them a back door, according to The New York Times.

As Bruce Schneier notes for Foreign Policy, this could have major repercussions for the development of secure technologies:

“The FBI believes it can have it both ways: that it can open systems to its eavesdropping, but keep them secure from anyone else’s eavesdropping. That’s just not possible. It’s impossible to build a communications system that allows the FBI surreptitious access but doesn’t allow similar access by others. When it comes to security, we have two options: We can build our systems to be as secure as possible from eavesdropping, or we can deliberately weaken their security. We have to choose one or the other.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.