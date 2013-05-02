FBI: New Suspects In Bombing Case Disposed Of Evidence Just To Help Tsarnaev 'Avoid Trouble'

Dias Kadyrbayev (left) with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (right)

The criminal complaint against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s three friends says that the three men went to Tsarnaev’s dorm room on April 18, where one took his backpack and computer “to help his friend Tsarnaev avoid trouble” and then threw it in a dumpster.



At the apartment shared by Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, the two men from Kazakhstan and American Robel Phillipos decided to get rid of the items so Kadyrbayev put the items in a trash bag and threw them in a nearby dumpster.

When interviewed by police, Phillipos initially lied to police about visiting the dorm room and the disposal of the items. He is charged with wilfully making false statements to law enforcement.

Tazhayakov and Kadyrbayev are charged with “knowingly destroying, concealing, and covering up tangible objects belonging to Tsarnaev, namely, a laptop computer and a backpack containing fireworks, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the criminal investigation of the Marathon bombings.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.