The FBI is reportedly looking into an attempted hack of the Trump Organisation

The FBI is reportedly investigating an attempted hacking of the Trump Organisation from an overseas operative, officials told ABC News on Friday.

Those officials also said that a meeting between FBI and CIA officials and President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., took place at the FBI’s New York office on May 8.

That was one day prior to Trump’s controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the bureau’s investigation into whether any members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Reached by ABC News, Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, did not confirm or deny the meeting that officials discussed with the news outlet. But he did say that the company was not successfully hacked.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” he told ABC News. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

Last week, following Comey’s ouster, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation. Trump is still seeking to fill the FBI director vacancy.

