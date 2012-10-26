FBI Reports A Startling Decline In Global Terrorism

The world is actually a significant safer place than it was a year ago, at least when it comes to terrorist attacks.



Recent high-profile terrorist attacks like the one that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens in Benghazi have left the world reeling and worrying about a new spate of attacks across the globe.

But that isn’t actually the case, according to the FBI’s recently released 2011 Report on Terrorism.

The report found that the total number of attacks worldwide last year fell by nearly 12 per cent from 2010 and nearly 29 per cent from 2007.

That means the number of attacks in 2011 actually hit a five-year low.

That being said, more than 10,000 attacks were carried out last year, killing more than 12,500 people.

Unsurprisingly, Afghanistan experienced the most attacks of any country. But India, Russia, the Philippines, and Thailand also rounded out the top 15 countries.

