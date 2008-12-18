FBI Sets Up Madoff Victim Hotline

Finally, a recorded message you can complain into. (But you’ll have to send your woes in by mail if you want a response.)

AP: The FBI has set up a hot line for investors who believe they may have been victimized by Wall Street money manager Bernard Madoff.

The FBI hot line number is (212) 384-2359.

A federal court has also set up a trustee to oversee the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

More information can be found online at http://www.madoff.com, a site now administered by the trustee, or by phone at (888) 727-8695.

Customers wanting to submit a claim should refer to the Securities Investor Protection Corporation at http://www.SIPC.org.

When we called it though we were given an address to send in Madoff-related documentation and include our address so that we could be kept up to date, via info mailings. Hmmm, FBI, every heard of email?

