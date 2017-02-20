This is why Wall Street is able to stay one step ahead of federal investigations

In her new book “Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street,” author Sheelah Kolhatkar chronicles the incredible story of the biggest insider trading scandal in history.

Kolhatkar explains how the FBI’s resources are vastly inferior to those of a top hedge fund.

