FBI: Scott Rothstein's Ponzi Scheme Was $1 Billion

We now have a sense of how big south Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein’s alleged Ponzi scheme may have been.



WSJ: An alleged Ponzi scheme by prominent Florida attorney Scott W. Rothstein likely topped $1 billion, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Law-enforcement authorities are still gathering information on the massive suspected fraud, and criminal charges aren’t likely to be filed for weeks, added a spokeswoman at the FBI’s field office in Miami.

Earlier estimates were vague, with press reports usually saying “hundreds of millions of dollars;” the New York Times used $500 million. Clearly, this is much more.

Now, see how Rothstein — still free — spent his apparently stolen money on mansions, sports cars and boats.

