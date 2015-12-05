FBI: We're investigating the San Bernardino shooting as an 'act of terrorism'

The FBI is officially investigating the shootings in San Bernardino, California this week as an “act of terrorism,” officials said on Friday.

David Bowdich, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles bureau, told reporters at a press conference that based on the evidence, the FBI is “now investigating these horrific acts as an act of terrorism.”

“We have uncovered evidence that has led us to learn of extensive planning, obviously we’ve uncovered evidence of explosives, multiple armaments,” Bowdich said.

The shootings killed 14 people and at least 21 others injured at the Inland Regional Center on Wednesday. The attackers might have been inspired by the terrorist group ISIS, according to officials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.