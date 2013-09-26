FBI Releases Video Of Navy Yard Shooting

The FBI has released surveillance video that shows Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis carrying out the attack in Washington, D.C. last week, that left 13 dead including him.

The video was released during an FBI press conference providing more details about the shooting. Officials said Alexis acted alone and was mentally unstable. He did not appear to be targeting any specific individuals.

The video is embedded below. It appears to have to have been edited to exclude any violence:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The FBI also released photos of the gun Alexis used for the shooting. Police found bizarre engravings on the weapon.

Alexis reportedly believed he was being influenced by low-frequency electromagnetic waves, according to officials at the press conference. He served in the Navy between 2007 and 2011 and had legitimate access to the Navy Yard facility.

Past arrest and police reports point to a history of mental instability. Alexis contacted police in August to complain that three people were following him and “sending vibrations into his body” and talking to him through the floor and ceiling.

