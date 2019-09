At a 5pm press conference, the FBI released photos of people they hope to question in relation to Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing.

Here’s the image of the two people they are clearly referring to as suspects:

Screenshot

Screenshot

We’ll be updating this post as more information becomes available…

Both suspects can be seen in the official surveillance video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

