FBI Releases Images Of Suspected 'Terrorists' From Benghazi Attack

The FBI has released images of Benghazi suspects along with a message asking for any information about the men in the photographs.



On Sept. 11, 2012, Ambassador Christopher Stevens, one other diplomat, and two CIA security contractors were killed during an attack by a large group of Libyan militants.

One arrest in neighbouring Tunisia had been made in connection to the case, but so far no substantial leads in the case have been reported.

Here are the images:

via FBIThe FBI also released this statement:

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation appreciates that the Libyan people and the government of Libya have condemned the September 11, 2012 attacks on U.S. Special Mission personnel and facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

The FBI is now asking Libyans and people around the world for additional information related to the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.

We are seeking information about three individuals who were on the grounds of the U.S. Special Mission when it was attacked. These individuals may be able to provide information to help in the investigation.

We need your help to solve this crime. If you have any information, text or e-mail [email protected] or submit information confidentially at https://forms.fbi.gov/benghazi-en.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.