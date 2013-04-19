FBI Releases Photos Of Two Suspects

At a 5pm press conference, the FBI released photos of two people they hope to question in relation to Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing.



The two people were clearly referred to as suspects.

If you have information about these people you should contact the FBI, either online or at 1-800-CALL-FBI

Here’s are images of the two people sought by the FBI:

The suspect with the black cap is being called “Suspect 1”

FBIThe suspect with the white cap is being called “Suspect 2”

Both suspects can be seen in this official surveillance video:



We’ll be updating this post as more information becomes available…

