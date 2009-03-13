FBI Raids Obama CIO Vivek Kundra's Old Offices, Arrest 2

Not a lot of details yet, but the AP is reporting FBI agents have raided the tech offices of the District of Columbia’s municipal government and arrested two.

That’s the shop once headed up by Vivek Kundra, the 34-year-old wizard tapped by Barack Obama to be America’s first CIO.

FBI agents have arrested a city government worker and another man while they search the offices of the city’s chief technology officer.

The head of that city office, Vivek Kundra, recently left to take a White House technology post.

A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity because charges had not yet been unsealed, said worker Yusuf Acar was arrested Thursday. Another man, Sushil Bansal, was also arrested. A court appearance is expected later.

Katherine Schweit, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington field office, said the search was being conducted as part of an continuing investigation.

Schweit declined to give the subject of the investigation, or comment further on the case.

President Barack Obama named Kundra earlier this month to help oversee government technology, including the ability of computer systems to speak to each other and security for vast federal information databanks.

