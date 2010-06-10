FBI Raids Alleged NYC Boiler Room

A building on West 36th St. in Manhattan was raided by the FBI today in an attempt to crack down on a boiler room operation that had connections to the Bonanno organised crime family, according to MyFoxNY.com (via Dealbreaker).

The firm, Powercom Energy Services Corp., was one of two offices that were raided. Authorities allege that the firm was pumping up stock with puffery and false sales pitches reports the Wall Street Journal.



Here’s a shot of the outside of the offices, courtesy of Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

