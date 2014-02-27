REPORT: FBI PROBING POSSIBLE CRIMINAL VIOLATIONS AT MTGOX

Bloomberg’s Patricia Hurtado reports the FBI is probing possible criminal violations at MtGox, citing two people familiar with the case.

She also confirms WSJ’s Christopher Matthews’ report from last night that NY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is investigating.

“Bharara’s office has requested documents from businesses that provide Bitcoin services and the FBI is reviewing the matter, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter isn’t public,” she writes. “One of the people said that the matter is in its preliminary stages and isn’t yet a formal investigation.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office has not responded to a request for comment from BI.

This morning, Gox CEO Mark Karpeles put out a statement saying in part he is “working very hard with the support of different parties to find a solution to our recent issues.”

Gox is alleged to have suffered a slow-drip years-long theft at the hands of hackers who exploited vulnerabilities in the exchange’s wallet software. For months, users have complained of not being able to withdraw their funds from the exchange in a timely manner, and there had long been talk in the Bitcoin community of liquidity shortfalls at the Tokyo-based exchange, though none of this information has been absolutely confirmed.

Bitcoin prices aren’t moving much on the news, and now stand at $575 on Coindesk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.