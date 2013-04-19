LIVE: FBI Press Conference On Boston Marathon Bombing — Reportedly Releasing Video

The FBI is holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the investigation into the Boston Marathon bombings.



Fox News reports that they are going to release a video featuring persons of interest in the case.

On Thursday morning The Boston Globe reported that authorities are releasing images “in an appeal for the public’s help in identifying the men, according to an official briefed on the case.”

