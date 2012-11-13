The FBI Investigation Of Petraeus Started As One Agent's favour For A Friend

Petraeus, right, is a four-star general.

Photo: Flickr/Italian Embassy

People are wondering why it was the FBI that led the investigation which forced CIA Director David Petraeus’ to resign by exposing an extra-marital affair.The simple answer is chance.



Scott Shane and Charlie Savage of The New York Times report that the involvement of the FBI began when Jill Kelley — an “unpaid social liaison” to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and family friend of the Petraeus family — asked an FBI agent who is also a personal friend to look into about a half a dozen anonymous e-mails accusing her of inappropriately flirting with Petraeus.

The FBI tracked the hostile emails using Gmail metadata—including the locations from which the emails were sent and other e-mail accounts accessed from the same computer address— and discovered that Petraeus biographer Paula Broadwell had sent them. Agents then obtained a warrant to monitor Ms. Broadwell’s email accounts and found sexually explicit e-mails from another anonymous account, which they eventually identified as belonging to Petraeus.

Officials told The Wall Street Journal that investigators never monitored Petraeus’ personal email accounts.

Lawmakers from both parties have objected to the FBI not telling anyone what they uncovered as early as last spring. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said she would investigate the FBI’s handling of the inquiry.

SEE ALSO: Petraeus’ Downfall Proves Your Email Is Not As Private As You Think >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.