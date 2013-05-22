Man Being Questioned For Boston Bombing Connection Shot And Killed By FBI

An Orlando man being investigated for alleged ties to Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was shot and killed during an encounter with an FBI agent, WESH Orlando reports.



WESH has more:

A friend of the suspect, Khusn Taramiv, said his friend, 27-year-old Ibragim Todashev, was being investigated as part of the Boston bombings and knew bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev because both were MMA fighters.

Taramiv claims he and Todashev were interviewed by the FBI for nearly three hours on Tuesday.

“(The FBI) took me and my friend, the suspect that got killed. They were talking to us, both of us, right? And they said they need him for a little more, for a couple more hours, and I left, and they told me they’re going to bring him back. They never brought him back,” Taramiv said.

The FBI confirmed a person was shot and killed, but wouldn’t give details on the investigation, according to WCVB.

This post will be updated with more details as we learn more.

