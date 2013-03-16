FBI Officer At Armed Standoff Appears To Have Made A Worrying Mistake With His Rifle

Most military services teach “attention to detail.” That the slightest lack of attention to detail can result in lives lost.



The fellows pictured here are not military, and certainly not in combat. They FBI tactical hostage rescue teams in upstate New York, the small town of Mohawk, population 7,500, and they’re attempting to mitigate an alleged killer holed up in a local business.

Photo: via WKTV

What’s telling about this picture though is that the officer with the “military style” assault weapon and the $500 “military style” close quarters combat sight has that same combat sight attached to rifle backwards.

Oops.

In effect, it’s useless.

The photo was at the top of military Reddit this morning, along with a host of disparaging comments about domestic police forces acting like they’re military when they’re anything but.

Photo: via WKTV

It’s a little difficult to see, but here’s what it looks like to put the sight on the right way:

Photo: via EOTech

And what it should look like to look through it:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

