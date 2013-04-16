LIVE: FBI Holds A News Conference On The Boston Marathon Bombings

The FBI will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. this morning to provide updates on the Boston Marathon bombings that have killed at least three and injured more than 100.



Little new has emerged about the explosions over the past 10 hours. Late last night, police reportedly searched a home in Revere, Mass., a suburb of Boston. The Revere Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page that its firefighters responded to the scene in connection with a “person of interest,” along with multiple law enforcement agencies that included the FBI.

We’ll be updating the FBI news conference live. Follow along for updates.

Watch it live here:

