See The FBI's Most Sought-After Pieces Of Stolen Art

Abby Rogers
stolen renoir painting

Photo: FBI

Bond titan Jeffrey Gundlach got a nasty surprise when his stunning art collection was stolen recently.News emerged Monday that he plans to pay one of the highest rewards in history to recover his paintings.

But Gundlach isn’t the only collector to lose his goods.

The FBI has long tracked and documented massive art thefts, including one heist of six works of art collectively worth as much as $300 million.

Almost makes Gundlach’s loss look tiny in comparison.

10) Thousands of historical artifacts were stolen from the Iraq National Museum in March and April 2003. A value was never assigned to the stolen goods. One of the pieces, the statue of King Entemena of Lagash, was recovered on July 25, 2006.

Source: FBI

9) Four works of art were stolen from Rio's Museu Chacara do Céu on Feb. 24, 2006. Their total value hasn't been estimated.

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

4) Two oil paintings by Maxfield Parrish worth about $4 million were stolen from a gallery in West Hollywood, Calif., in July 2002.

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

Source: FBI

1) Thieves stole six works of art, collectively worth as much as $300 million, from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in March 1990.

Source: FBI

And now on to the digital world.

Check Out Our Ranked List Of The 15 Most Influential Law Blogs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.