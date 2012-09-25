See The FBI's Most Sought-After Pieces Of Stolen Art

Photo: FBI

Bond titan Jeffrey Gundlach got a nasty surprise when his stunning art collection was stolen recently.News emerged Monday that he plans to pay one of the highest rewards in history to recover his paintings.



But Gundlach isn’t the only collector to lose his goods.

The FBI has long tracked and documented massive art thefts, including one heist of six works of art collectively worth as much as $300 million.

Almost makes Gundlach’s loss look tiny in comparison.

