The FBI Presents: Everything You Wanted To Know About Mortgage Fraud But Were Afraid To Ask

Besides crushing owner’s equity and hitting home prices nationwide, the housing bubble saw an unbelievable amount of mortgage related crime than ever seen before.



The FBI has been warning of a mortgage fraud uptick since 2004, and have outlined the various ways that fraud can be committed in a presentation (via Public Intelligence).

From former Wall Street executives, to the low level house flipper, the FBI has it out for all of the potential criminals in the subprime crisis.

While this presentation was made in November 2008, it provides a look into the FBI’s thinking in terms of the mortgage fraud issue and was somewhat prescient in the days before subprime became national nomenclature.

