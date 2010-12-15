Gawker Meeting With FBI Tomorrow About Hacking Case

Yesterday, the New York Post reported the FBI would be visiting Gawker today.



That didn’t happen, but Gawker’s tech boss Tom Plunkett should meet with the FBI tomorrow at the FBI’s offices, says Nick Denton over email to us.

We don’t know why Gawker is meeting with the FBI.

(Apart from it having something to do with Gawker being hacked. We don’t think the FBI typically meets with websites that are hacked.)

Denton speculates, “it’s part of a wider investigation.”

When we asked him if it was a wider investigation into hacking he said, “Dunno! Ask them!”

We’ve emailed the FBI and will update this post if we hear anything back.

