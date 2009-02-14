FBI Looking Into That Flash Of Porn During The Super Bowl

Probably, there was some hacker or disgruntled employee involved when Comcast (CMCSA) “accidentally” showed full male nudity during the Super Bowl. These types of things don’t just happen.



The FBI is on the case.

Arizona Daily Star: Comcast is turning to the FBI to help determine how pornography interrupted its feed of the Super Bowl earlier this month.

“We have shared all of our information on this situation with the FBI and will continue to provide our full cooperation to them throughout their investigation,” company spokeswoman Kelle Maslyn said in a statement e-mailed to the Star…

The financial damages:

The interruption prompted Comcast to offer a $10 discount to any customer who was impacted by the incident.

Hard to put a exact dollar count on the Super Bowl schlong fiasco. Just how many people were exposed? And did Comcast give them all a discount, or did customers have to call in, wait on hold, and then explain to Comcast’s service reps they were mortified and deserve 10 bucks off their bill?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.