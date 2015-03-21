FBI launches probe of 33-year-old former rising GOP star Aaron Schock

The troubles continue to come for outgoing Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Illinois).

According to Friday reports in the Associated Press and CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened up a criminal probe to see if Schock broke the law with some of his spending activities.

Among other things, Schock faces accusations that he accepted improper gifts, used campaign funds personal purposes, improperly billed the government for travel expenses, and used taxpayer funds for lavish trips for his staff.

According to an AP source, federal investigators are already issuing subpoenas to potential witnesses.

“Investigators are focusing on Schock’s House office expenses, expenditures by his re-election campaign and his personal investments aided by long-time political donors,” the AP reported. “The owner of an air charter service in Peoria confirmed on Friday that he had been contacted by an ethics investigator interested in Schock’s extensive flights on planes owned by campaign donors. Harrel W. Timmons, owner of Jet Air Inc., said the investigators wanted to know about Schock’s flights on a plane owned by D&B Air, another firm owned by a prominent Schock donor in Peoria.”

The 33-year-old congressman suddenly announced his intent to resign on Tuesday.

A Schock spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the reported investigation. However, in his resignation statement, Schock insisted he maintained high standards for his office.

“The constant questions over the last six weeks have proven a great distraction that has made it too difficult for me to serve the people of the 18th District with the high standards that they deserve and which I have set for myself,” he said at the time. “I have always sought to do what’s best for my constituents and I thank them for the opportunity to serve.”

