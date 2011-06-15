The FBI Is Looking Into The Lance Armstrong-Tyler Hamilton Incident

The New York Times reports that the FBI has requested surveillance video from the Colorado restaurant where Lance Armstrong confronted former teammate Tyler Hamilton last weekend.



It seems clear that the federal government is taking the idea of possible witness tampering seriously. If they’re asking for video, they will probably also want to talk to Armstrong and Hamilton too.

Jodi Larner, the owner of the restaurant who is also a friend of Armstrong’s, says the tape won’t show anything, but that the conversation was a non-event.

She also says that she received threatening voicemail the next day, because she stood up for Armstrong, and will also turn those over to authorities.

