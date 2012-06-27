An FBI Probe Into Virtually Stolen Credit Cards Just Led To Arrests On Four Continents

Photo: Howorth

More than two dozen people have been arrested for allegedly using the Internet to profit from stolen credit card, bank account, and other personal information.The criminal operation affected thousands of victims and spanned the United States and at least three other continents according to a news release from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney.



The 24 suspects bought and sold hacking programs and used secure websites to buy stolen information, according to a criminal complaint cited by the Washington Post.

The FBI initiated what’s being called the biggest collaborative international law enforcement investigation more than two years ago.

The investigation ultimately netted 11 suspects arrested in the United States and 13 more arrested abroad, according to the news release.

