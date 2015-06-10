Feds raided the house of a man allegedly linked to last year's massive celeb nude photo leak

The FBI’s investigation into last summer’s leaked celebrity nude photo scandal appears to be well underway.

New evidence shows that a man’s house has been raided in response to the leak that quickly became known around the internet as “The Fappening.”

A recently unsealed federal document indicates that the FBI has searched the house of a man it believes could be connected to the now-storied celebrity hack that resulted in a multitude of private celebrity photos being leaked online.

Up until now, no one was sure who was behind the attack or how they managed to access the private iCloud accounts of the targeted celebrities.

According to a Chicago Sun Times report from last month, the FBI conducted an investigation that resulted in the search of a Chicago man’s house. The FBI conducted this raid on October 16, 2014 and reportedly left with “several computers, mobile phones, a Kindle, floppy disks, hard rives and thumb drives.”

Now Gawker has posted the FBI warrant and we can finally see exactly what the FBI was investigating thanks to the newly unsealed documents.

The IP address of the man in question, Emilio Herrera, was allegedly used to hack into more than 500 “unique iCloud accounts,” according to the affidavit which was posted on Gawker.

“In total, the unique iCloud accounts were accessed 3,263 times,” the document states.

The FBI did not disclose how many celebrity accounts were hacked. These documents, however, disclose that Herrera allegedly worked fervently for over a year — between May 31, 2013 and August 31, 2014 — to obtain thousands of private photos.

Business Insider will update as soon as we learn more.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.