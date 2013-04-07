REPORT: FBI Looking At Ex-Assistant Who Blew Whistle On Rutgers Coach

Former Rutgers coach Mike RIce

The FBI is looking at whether Rutgers University was extorted by a former assistant coach who blew the whistle on fired coach Mike Rice’s abuse of student athletes, The New York Times reports.



An unnamed university official told the Times that the FBI had visited the office of Rutgers’ athletic director as part of its investigation.

That assistant coach, Eric Murdock, had his lawyer send Rutgers a letter demanding $950,000 two weeks after Rice was suspended over his behaviour, according to The Times.

After Rutgers refused to pay, Murdock publicized galling video of Rice during practice. The video shows Rice hitting athletes with balls, shoving them, and using anti-gay slurs against them. Rice was fired after the video became public.

A lawyer for Murdock did not immediately respond to the Times request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.