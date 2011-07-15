FBI Investigating News Corp Over 9/11 Hacking Allegations

The AP is reporting that according to a source the FBI has launched an investigation into Rupert Murdoch‘s News Corp over 9/11 hacking allegations.



This follows calls from various U.S. lawmakers — including Senators Rockefeller, Boxer and Rep. Peter King — and 9/11 families groups for an inquiry to find out whether News of the World reporters hacked in the voicemails of 9/11 victims.

The initial allegations, which remain unsubstantiated, were first reported by non Murdoch-owned Daily Mirror. The story quotes and un-named NYC police officer who says he was contacted by NOTW reporters offering to pay him to gain access to 9/11 victims voicemails.

