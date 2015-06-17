The FBI is investigating the St. Louis Cardinals for allegedly hacking the Houston Astros

Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill Dewitt Jr. (L), Mike Matheny (C), and general manager John Mozeliak (R).

Investigators for the FBI and the Justice Department have discovered evidence that an internal network for the Houston Astros was broken into by members of the St. Louis Cardinals front office, according to Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times.

The network housed databases that were built by the team and contained “internal discussions about trades, proprietary statistics and scouting reports,” according to investigators.

Law enforcement officials have already served subpoenas to the Cardinals and to Major League Baseball seeking electronic correspondence.

A spokesperson for Major League Baseball told the Times that MLB “has been aware of and has fully cooperated with the federal investigation into the illegal breach of the Astros’ baseball operations database.”

The attack is believed to have been carried out by “vengeful” front office employees of the Cardinals against Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Luhnow had previously worked ion the Cardinals front office before being hired by the Astros in 2011.

