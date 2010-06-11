FBI Is Investigating AT&T's iPad Security Breach

The FBI has opened an investigation into the AT&T iPad security breach disclosed yesterday, the WSJ reports.



“The FBI is aware of these possible computer intrusions and has opened an investigation,” Katherine Schweit, an FBI spokeswoman, told the WSJ.

The security hole let hackers get access to more than 100,000 email addresses, but nothing more. AT&T acknowledged the security problem but said it was fixed.

“Ms. Schweit said the FBI opened the investigation today but it will not comment on what it is looking at,” the WSJ’s Spencer Ante writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.