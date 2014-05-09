FBI Investigates Cliven Bundy Supporters Who Allegedly Pointed Guns At Federal Officers

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart Protester Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management’s base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. U.S. officials ended a stand-off with hundreds of armed protesters in the Nevada desert on Saturday, calling off the government’s roundup of cattle it said were illegally grazing on federal land and giving about 300 animals back to rancher Bundy who owned them.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County sheriff’s officials say they have been interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into armed supporters of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.

Assistant Sheriff Joe Lombardo tells KLAS-TV (http://bit.ly/1qk6adO) that federal agents are looking into the conduct of people who reportedly pointed guns at officers during a standoff at Bundy’s ranch April 12.

The Bureau of Land Management had been rounding up hundreds of Bundy’s cattle that it says were trespassing on public land. It says Bundy owes more than $US1.1 million in fees and penalties.

The roundup was called off over safety concerns.

Bundy supporters have denied pointing weapons at authorities and say that BLM rangers were the ones pointing guns.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Las Vegas did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

