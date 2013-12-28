People Who Knew Adam Lanza Told The FBI He Was A Vegan 'Recluse' Who Didn't Seem Violent

AP Adam Lanza

Sources affiliated with Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza told the FBI that he was a vegan recluse who loved to hike and was “weirded out” by Hurricane Sandy, according to new information released Friday.

Connecticut authorities have published documents that describe FBI interviews conducted after the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school.

One source told the FBI that Lanza had no friends or associates and didn’t use drugs or alcohol:

Another source said Lanza didn’t show signs of violence:

This person provided several interesting details about Lanza — the source said he was vegan and that he was taking private classes in Mandarin Chinese. He also reportedly refused to leave his house when Hurricane Sandy hit, forcing his mother to stay there for several days without electricity:

The same source said Adam “had no emotions or feelings”:

Lanza also reportedly played the saxophone and wanted to climb every mountain in New Hampshire:

The report does not note which of these claims have been verified.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.