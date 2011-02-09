Your Complete Guide To Who's Who In Wall Street's Spiraling Insider Trading Scandal

The FBI’s insider trading probe has gotten so huge and there are so many names and so many firms, that even we’re beginning to lose track of who’s been raided, subpoenaed, mentioned or arrested.
So for our sanity, and yours, here’s a simple reference resource that outlines every significant individual and company that’s somehow linked to the investigation.
Our story occurs in the order we found out about each player’s connection to the case.
- You can't understand the current phase of the FBI probe without this part.
- Raj Rajaratnam and 20 others were arrested in 2009 on charges of fraud and insider trading.
- There are several links between Galleon and the current phase of the FBI's investigation
- Joseph Contorinis - former Jefferies Group hedge fund manager; convicted of insider trading in October 09, after being indicted in February.
- Nicos Stephanou - former UBS banker; government's star witness against Contorinis. Testified he provided insider information to Contorinis about corporate buyouts. Testified he gave same information to SAC analyst Jonathan Hollader.
- Former Galleon Group fund manager
- Received FBI subpoena in fall of '09.
- Knows portfolio manager at raided-hedge fund Level Global, Anthony Chiasson
- Friends with Michael Steinberg of SAC since college
- Hedge fund manager
- Cooperating witness in the Galleon case.
- Alleged to have non-public information about EMC from Mark Adams
- Former SAC analyst
- Former Balyasny analyst
- Suspected of giving nonpublic information about EMC to Steven Fortuna, a cooperating witness in the Galleon case.
- Former SAC Capital analyst; left firm Nov. '08
- Prosecutors took at least 2 statements from him at some point over last 21 months.
- Previously charged with receiving confidential information about status of buyout negotiations involving Albertstons supermarket chain; tip apparently generated $3.5 million for his firm at time, CR Intrinsic, a subsidiary of SAC Capital.
- Former SAC Capital employee
- Former Galleon employee
- Co-founder of Spherix Capital LLC
- Is a cooperating witness with the FBI, according to Businessweek.
- Independent analyst, principal at Broadband Research
- Asked to wear a wire to record phone calls with SAC Capital, a client.
- Sent emails to hedge and mutual fund clients warning them FBI had asked him to spy, Oct. 25.
- Subpoenaed December 3rd.
- Clients: SAC Capital, Citadel, Wellington, Janus, MFS Investment
- Worked for Human Genome Sciences Inc (HGSI)
- Allegedly provided inside information about HGSI to Chip Skowron of FrontPoint.
- Tips supposed to have enabled Skowron to avoid $30 million in losses in late 2007 and early 2008.
- Arrest Nov. 2nd
- SAC Capital alum
- Alleged to have traded on non-public HGSI information divulged by Dr. Yves Benhamou
- Recently suspended from Front Point Partners, where he managed a health care fund.
Admitted: SAC Capital, Diamondback Capital, Level Global, Loch Capital, Balayasny
rumours: A firm called White Mountain
- Former SAC portfolio managers; left hedge fund in 2004
- Founders of Diamondback hedge fund in Stamford, which received subpoeana
- Owns or owned shares HGSI, the investment that triggered rumours of insider trading by Chip Skowron
- Fined in 2009 for improper short sales
- Schimel is married to Steve Cohen's sister, Wendy
- Former SAC Capital portfolio manager
- Left SAC to found Level Global in 2003 (with fellow SAC alum Anthony Chiasson)
- Level Global manages around $4 billion.
- Goldman Sachs invested in the fund this summer
- Former SAC Capital manager, co-founder of the hedge fund Level Global with David Ganek
- Former client of John Kinnucan
- Said to have exchanged stock ideas with Todd Deutsch, according to the Wall Sreet Journal.
- Boston-based raided hedge fund with roughly $2 billion AUM; technology-oriented
- Run by brothers Timothy and Todd McSweeney
- Linked to Galleon because founders are friends with Steven Fortuna, who plead guilty to insider trading in the that case.
- Former SAC portfolio manager
- Left SAC to start Stratix Asset Management LLC in 2004
- Allegedly received FBI subpoena, according to BusinessWeek.
- Hedge fund run by billionaire and long-time money manager Steve Cohen
- Told investors 'neither the subpoena nor any other information of which we are aware suggests that anyone at SAC has engaged in any wrongdoing.'
- Has connections to at least 10 individuals and firms who have been subpoenaed, raided, mentioned in relation to probe
Admitted: Wellington Management, Janus Capital Group
Not admitted: MFS Global
- First arrest in latest phase of FBI probe
- Asia 'specialist' at Primary Global Research
- Arrested in November 2008 for conspiring to promote PGR's services by arranging for insiders at public companies to provide nonpublic information to hedge fund clients 'for the purpose of executing profitable securities transactions.'
- Expert Network that offers 'institutional investors and analysts a strategic advantage when making investment decisions.'
- First expert network mentioned in Wall Street Journal's initial report about the far-reaching probe.
- Don Chu, so far the only person arrested in the current phase of the probe, is an Asia 'specialist' at PGR
- Sierra Wireless, Broadcom, Atheros and Advanced Micro Devices said to be 4 tech companies about which Don Chu, of Primary Global Research, disclosed non-public information
- Don Chu told FBI that PGR consultants who worked for Broadcom and Sierra Wireless had shared non-public information on their companies.
- Began working at SAC in '97; joined firm's New York Sigma division in '01, where he worked with Richard Grodin, who received a subpoena
- Named by WSJ as man that John Kinnucan was asked to record by FBI
- One of Steve Cohen's longest tenured portfolio managers
- Longtime friends with Todd Deutsch; Good friends with David Ganek, Richard Grodin
Admitted: Credit Suisse received subpoena related to use of experts at expert-network firm, Gerson Lerhman.
rumour: Goldman Sachs - there have been reports that the investigation involves 'low-level' Goldman Sachs employees, linked to DiamondBack.
- Currently an Institutional Equity Sales Executive at Primary Global Research, where he has worked since 1996.
- He has not been charged, but has been put on leave by his employer.
- Prior to PGR, he was a Corporate Sales Representative at MailFrontier and an Office Manager at Generic Media.
- Walter Shimoon: Accused of providing insider tips on Apple and Flextronics; currently a VP of Business Dev. (Asia & Americas) at Flextronics. Worked with PGR from 2007 until November '10.
- Manosha Karunatilaka: Biz Dev. manager at TSMC North America, in Boston. He has pleaded guilty, and has worked with raided hedge fund Level Global.
- Mark Anthony Longoria: Currently works for Advanced Micro Devices in the Austin, Texas. Worked for PGR between 2006 and March '10.
- DeVore is a former Dell employee; a Senior Global Supply Manager
- Was a consultant to Primary Global Research
- pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud on December 10
- Is a cooperating witness
- Worked for Primary Global as a Semiconductor Vertical Manager
- Nguyen told a Manhattan court he knew he was breaking the law because he'd previously worked at a public company in which workers were forbidden from disclosing material, non-public information.
- pleaded guilty on January 11.
- Former Citi hedge fund manager
- Charged February 8th, 2011 with securities and wire fraud, as well as obstruction of justice
- Obtained material non-public information on tech companies, including Marvell, from Wini Jiau of PGR
- Told analyst Jason Pflaum to destroy evidence
- Worked as an analyst for Barai Capital
- Former Morgan Stanley research analyst
- pleaded guilty to insider trading and is a cooperating witness
- Worked for CR Intrinsic, a subsidiary of SAC Capital
- He was arrested and charged with securities and wire fraud, as well as obstruction of justice on February 8, 2011
- Told Noah Freeman about his efforts to destroy evidence
- Worked for SAC Capital in its Boston office
- Before SAC, he worked for Sonar Capital and a subsidiary of Bain Capital
- He was charged and plead guilty to wire and securities fraud before news of the charges were announced on February 8, 2011
- The Justice Department (DOJ) has allegedly subpoenaed 50 or more companies in their massive insider trading probe
