The FBI Says It Knows Who Committed The Biggest Art Heist Of All Time

One of the 13 stolen works

Photo: via FBI.gov

The FBI is ramping up its efforts to solve a 23-year-old art heist that’s been billed as the biggest art theft in history, and today announced some major updates to the case.The agency said it has determined the identity of the thieves and where they transported the 13 missing works, valued today at $500 million, in the years after the theft from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, according to a press release sent to the Boston Herald.



Authorities did not identify the thieves by name, but Richard DesLauriers, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said in the press release that authorities believed they were “members of a criminal organisation with a base in the mid-Atlantic states and New England.”

It is believed that they took the stolen works to Connecticut and the Philadelphia area, where they tried to sell them. The FBI said it did not know the whereabouts of the works since the attempted sale, which took place around a decade ago.

Information is still being sought for the location of the art, which was stolen 23 years ago today in a brazen theft.

The museum is offering a $5 million reward for the safe return of the works, which include pieces by Degas, Vermeer, and Rembrandt.

In addition to today’s news about the identity of the thieves, the FBI launched a new website about the crime in an effort to drum up publicity for the case.

Investigators have said in the past that they hope to crack the case by using tactics like those used to capture notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was eventually caught after authorities publicized the case on billboards, TV commercials, and other ads, according to the Associated Press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.