FBI Director Says He's Having Trouble Recruiting Techies Because They're All Stoners

FBI Director James Comey is starting to think the law enforcement agency’s zero tolerance policy on marijuana might be, like, a total bummer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Comey discussed how the bureau’s pot prohibition was making it harder to find tech savvy recruits when he spoke to the annual White Collar Crime Institute conference Monday.

“I have to hire a great work force to compete with those cyber criminals and some of those kids want to smoke weed on the way to the interview,” Comey said.

As a result of this, Comey said the FBI is “grappling with the question right now” of whether or not to change its marijuana policy. Currently, the agency will not accept job applicants who have smoked pot at any point within the past three years.

In fact, Comey indicated the bureau is already relaxing its restrictions on marijuana. When one attendee at the conference said one of their friends was discouraged from trying to work at the FBI due to the pot policy, Comey said they “should go ahead and apply” in spite of their marijuana smoking.

Watch out criminals. You’ve seen the FBI, but have you ever seen the FBI on weed?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.