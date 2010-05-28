FBI Found "Broker To The Stars" Kenneth Starr Hiding In His Closet

I thought they’d never look in there!

Photo: AP

Chad Bray and Amir Efrati, WSJ:A New York financial adviser to celebrities was arrested and charged with running a $30 million fraud scheme that allegedly involved using clients’ money to buy himself a lavish Manhattan apartment and enrich friends, including a former New York City politician



Kenneth I. Starr, who at one time advised actors Wesley Snipes and Goldie Hawn and directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese, allegedly used his access to famous clients to “burnish an image of trustworthiness,” according to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

The FBI found him hiding in his closet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.