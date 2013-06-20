FBI Agents Have Fatally Shot 70 'Subjects' In The Past 20 Years And Deemed Every Single Incident Justified

Ibragim Todashev

A month after



the shooting death of Ibragim Todashev during an FBI interrogation about his connection to the Boston bombing suspects, we still don’t have a clear narrative of what happened.Todashev was shot multiple times during an interrogation in his Orlando home, and there are many conflicting reports about what brought on the shooting. Some reports say he had a knife (or a metal pole), some say he had a samurai sword, some say he flipped a table, and some say he was unarmed.

The New York Times points out that it’s possible we’ll never know the truth.

The newspaper obtained thousands of pages of documents to show that from 1993 to 2011, the FBI fatally shot 70 “subjects” and wounded 80 others. The FBI decided that every one of those incidents was justified, and in most cases, the FBI’s internal review was the only investigation conducted. This means that the “accuracy of the F.B.I. narrative is difficult to evaluate,” according to The Times.

An FBI spokesman also told The Times that from 2011 until now, there have been no findings of improper intentional shootings.

Read the full report at The New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.