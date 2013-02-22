FBI Disciplines Employees For 'Sexting, Drunk Driving, Paying For Sex And Dating Drug Dealers'

Photo: Flickr/raanve

The reports describe a “rash of sexting cases”, include examples of employees using staff Blackberry devices to send rude texts and photosConfidential internal disciplinary reports obtained by a US broadcaster have detailed the lurid reasons that some agents are facing disciplinary proceedings.



Among the misconduct recorded in the files, revealed by CNN, are that employees have bugged their bosses office, sent naked photos of themselves to co-workers, have paid for sex in a massage parlour and have dated drug dealers.

The reports include examples of employees using staff Blackberry devices to send rude texts and photos.

“We’re hoping (that) getting the message out in the quarterlies is going to teach people, as well as their supervisors… you can’t do this stuff,” FBI assistant director Candice Will told CNN.

“When you are given an FBI BlackBerry, it’s for official use. It’s not to text the woman in another office who you found attractive or to send a picture of yourself in a state of undress. That is not why we provide you an FBI BlackBerry.”

Between 2010 and 2012 the FBI disciplined 1,045 of its 36,000 employees. 80 five of the staff were fired by the organisation. The documents detail a range of misdemeanours from the serious to the silly.

One FBI supervisor “repeatedly committed check fraud and lacked candor under oath.” One employee was involved in a drunken domestic incident where they ‘refused to relinquish their weapon’ to police, requiring them to physically subdue him.

A number of officers were charged with driving under the influence, one used a stolen credit card to buy petrol and another was involved in a child pornography investigation.

One female officer was disciplined after she emailed a “nude photograph of herself to her ex-boyfriend’s wife”, and allegedly harrassed the couple, despite warnings.

Two other employees were disciplined for sending sexually explicit messages to fellow FBI staff, one during office hours.

The logs also descrive how one woman was sacked after lying about a relationship, “with a former boyfriend (now husband) knowing he was a drug user/dealer”.

The incidents were included in quarterly emails sent to employees to help them in “steering clear of ethical pitfalls and other violations”.

