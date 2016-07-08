FBI director won't say if Clinton Foundation was or currently is under investigation

FBI Director James Comey refused to say Thursday whether the bureau investigated the Clinton Foundation as part of its probe into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information as secretary of state.

“Did you look at the Clinton Foundation?” House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz asked.

“I’m not going to comment on the existence or non-existence any other investigations,” the director replied.

Chaffetz: Was the #Clinton Foundation tied into this investigation?#Comey: I’m not going to answer that. pic.twitter.com/6RvKISI4xm

“Was the Clinton Foundation tied into this investigation?” pressed Chaffetz, a Utah Republican.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Comey said.

The Clinton Foundation has come under repeated fire in recent years. Critics allege that in exchange for donations to the foundation, Clinton provided favours as secretary of state.

A representative for the Clinton campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Comey was on Capitol Hill testifying before Congress just days after he announced the FBI would recommend no charges be filed against Clinton in the bureau’s email probe.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch formally closed the case Wednesday.

