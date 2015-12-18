FBI: 'We didn't seize the Wu-Tang Clan album'

Julia La Roche

There has been a lot of speculation on social media regarding the fate of Martin Shkreli’s exclusive copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s newest album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.”

Last week it was revealed that Shkreli purchased the only copy of the hip-hop group’s latest album for $2 million. 

On Thursday, Shkreli was arrested by the FBI on charges of securities fraud. 

In the seven-count indictment against Shkreli, the US government notes it may “seek forfeiture” of “any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to any such offenses.”

The FBI made it clear on Twitter that they did not seize the hip-hop record today.

Shkreli has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was set free on $5 million bond.
 

