The FBI Has Been Investigating Petraeus' Biographer (And Reported Mistress) Over Access To Classified Info

Paula Broadwell

CIA Director David Petraeus resigned over an extramarital affair, according to a letter he sent to CIA staff. The news was confirmed by Press Secretary Jay Carney in a briefing this afternoon.Slate’s Fred Kaplan quickly reported that the affair was with Paula Broadwell — Gen. Petraeus’ biographer who was embedded with him in Afghanistan.



Now, NBC is reporting that the FBI has been investigating Broadwell, fearing that she had access to some confidential information.

From NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel on MSNBC:

Also we have learned from law enforcement sources — law enforcement officials — that the FBI is now investigating, and this is an ongoing investigation, into Paula Broadwell.

… The FBI investigation is seeing whether she had improper access to General Petraeus’ emails and may have had access to his … may have accidentally or deliberately had access to classified information. And so we know this investigation is taking place, and that it has identified Paula Broadwell.

The investigation began last spring, reports Ronald Kessler at conservative magazine Newsmax.

Kessler’s report claims that the FBI intercepted Petraeus’ emails with Broadwell, and they had included sexually explicit references, like “sex under a desk.” The pair reportedly broke up some point after Petraeus become CIA Director, but he continued sending thousands of emails to her over the past few months.

Fox News also has some information about the investigation. It’s reporting that the FBI was originally investigating an unrelated case and happened to stumble upon Petraeus’ affair:

The FBI had been investigating an unrelated and much broader case before stumbling on the affair. Fox News has learned that during the course of this investigation, the name of journalist and Petraeus biographer Paula Broadwell came up. The FBI followed that lead and in doing so, uncovered his affair with her. The FBI for some time was concerned that perhaps Petraeus was some sort of victim, but there has been no evidence discovered to back up such concerns.

