The FBI Is Hiring Hackers

The FBI has launched a new campaign to hire a group of tech experts to join the agency and become “cyber special agents.”

An official FBI news story has been posted to describe the kind of role it’s hiring for. The agency says that it’s looking for people with experience in computer programming, malware analysis, and even ethical hacking.

An ethical hacker is someone hired by the owner of a computer system to try and break into it in order to test its security. Now, the FBI is looking to hire people with hacking skills to become cyber special agents.

A list of preferred degrees and work experience posted by the FBI reveals that the agency is looking for people with experience working with Apple and Microsoft systems.

But having a knowledge of computer programming isn’t enough to become an FBI in-house cyber expert. Applicants need to be over 23 but no older than 37, and they will have to pass the agency’s background check and fitness test.

The FBI has created new advertising graphics to help it in its search for cyber special agents:

