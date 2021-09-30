FBI collects Brian Laundrie’s ‘personal items’ to help search dogs locate him, family’s lawyer says

Police tape blocks off the home of the Laundrie family in North Port, Fla., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. AP Photo/Curt Anderson

The FBI went to the home of Brian Laundrie Thursday to retrieve “personal items,” the Laundrie family lawyer said.

The items belonging to Laundrie “will assist the canines in their search for Brian,” attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Laundrie remains the subject of a massive manhunt by authorities, including the FBI.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The FBI went to the home of Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie on Thursday to retrieve “personal items” in order to help search dogs locate the missing, now-wanted man, a lawyer for his family said.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider that the FBI entered the family’s North Port, Florida home “to collect some personal items belonging to Brian that will assist the canines in their search for Brian.”

“There is nothing more to this,” Bertolino added.

Laundrie, 23, whose parents reported him missing on September 17, remains the subject of a massive manhunt by authorities, including the FBI.

He has been named a person of interest in connection to the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Petito.

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of the Schmidt and Petito family

Petito’s body was found at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19 – eight days after the young woman’s family reported her missing to authorities in New York.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

When Laundrie’s parents reported him missing to police – more than two weeks after he returned from a cross-country road trip he went on with Petito, without her – they told authorities that Laundrie went out for a hike three days earlier at a nearby nature preserve and never came back.

Last week, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection with the case.