FBI officially clears Brad Pitt of child abuse allegations

The FBI has officially closed the investigation into child abuse allegations against Brad Pitt.

The agency issued the following statement to press late on Tuesday night:

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

The FBI statement confirms reports earlier this month that the actor had been cleared of the charges against him.

The investigation stemmed from an alleged incident on a plane in September in which Pitt was accused of child abuse against his 15-year-old adopted son with Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services initially began the investigation into the allegations. But since the incident reportedly occurred on a flight, jurisdiction landed with the FBI and the case was transferred.

Jolie filed for divorce soon after the allegations against Pitt were made. Custody of the couple’s six kids is at issue in the divorce.

