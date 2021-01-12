The FBI charged a man over travelling to Washington, DC, with an assault rifle and saying he planned to kill Nancy Pelosi on live TV

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sanitizes the gavel after Vice President Mike Pence walked off the dais during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department has filed charges against Cleveland Meredith, who travelled to Washington, DC, and is accused of threatening to execute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on live TV.

FBI agents found a rifle, handgun, and “hundreds of rounds of ammunition” in his vehicle in Washington, DC, according to charging documents.

Meredith is an adherent to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which believes that President Donald Trump is fighting a “deep state” of Democratic officials who are Satanic cannibals.

A man who travelled to Washington, DC, to participate in President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 has been charged with threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. was confronted by FBI agents on Thursday, January 7, at a Holiday Inn in Washington, DC, where he was staying. He was charged with transmitting a threat, possessing an unregistered firearm, and unlawfully possessing ammunition, according to court documents obtained by the George Washington University Program on Extremism.

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C—‘s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” Mederith said in one text message to an acquaintance, according to charging documents. “Headed to DC with a s— ton of 5.56 armour piercing ammo,” he wrote in another.

According to charging documents, a search of Meredith’s vehicles found an assault rifle, a pistol, and “hundreds of rounds of ammunition.” FBI officials said Meredith told them he moved his weapons to his trailer because he knew he was not supposed to carry weaponry in Washington, DC.

Meredith travelled from Colorado to Washington, DC, to attend Trump’s rally where he incited the riot that stormed the Capitol building Wednesday but arrived too late. In another text message reviewed by the FBI, he threatened to run Pelosi over with his truck, according to charging documents.

It’s not clear if Meredith was arrested upon being charged. AJustice Department press release says he was charged but does not include his name among the people who have been arrested. A representative for the FBI referred Insider to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Meredith is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was known in the Atlanta area for erecting a billboard that said “#QAnon” along with the name of his company, Car Nutz car wash. The baseless conspiracy theory movement alleges that Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” cabal of satanic, Democratic party pedophiles and cannibals.

“Dead B— Walking,” Meredith wrote in one text message obtained by the FBI in an apparent reference to Pelosi. “I predict that within 12 days, many in our country will die.”

Emails sent to Car Nutz were not immediately returned Monday.

