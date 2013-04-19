Here Are The WANTED Posters For The Boston Marathon Suspects

From the FBI:



From the posters:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information about the individual shown in the above surveillance photos which were taken near the bombing sites at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

This individual may be able to provide additional information related to the bombings, which resulted in the deaths of three victims and the injuries of more than 170 people.

The photo below with unknown suspect #1 and #2 was taken as the individuals were walking east at the intersection of Boylston and Gloucester Streets within proximity of the finish line.

SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS

If you have any information about the identities of the individuals depicted above, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information at https://bostonmarathontips.fbi.gov/.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.